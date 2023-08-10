Thursday Evening First To Know Forecast (08/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few scattered storms passed through the region earlier today, but now it is dry across the region with a good amount of sunshine for most areas. Some dry air working its way into the area has helped lower feel-like temperatures slightly compared to yesterday, but it is still oppressively hot with heat index values in the 100s. The hot and dry conditions will continue through the night with temperatures at or above 80 degrees past midnight, with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 70s near sunrise.

Tomorrow will start on the dry side, with quite a few periods of sunshine. Humidity will increase throughout the day, helping feel-like temperatures to approach 110 degrees. Scattered storms will make their way into the region from the north around 1 or 2pm tomorrow afternoon, starting to fire up in our Southern Georgia counties and working their way southward through sunset. Scattered storm coverage will increase for the weekend, while highs will still reach the upper 90s.