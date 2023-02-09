Thursday evening First To Know Forecast (02/09/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers are possible this evening under warm and breezy conditions. Low temperatures will be in the low 60's by Friday morning. Scattered rain will start pushing in late tonight/overnight and last all day Friday. Friday's rain can get heavy at times which may lead to some flooding concerns/river rises. A few thunderstorms might pop up during the late afternoon, with an isolated gusty wind possible. High temperatures Friday will be around 70°. Rain will continue on and off through Saturday but it's going to get colder this weekend! High temperatures Saturday will top out in the 50's with showers lasting for much of the day. A widespread 2-4 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts up to 5-7 inches possible. Localized flash flooding might occur in poor drainage areas. A drying trend should finally happen on Sunday but it'll get windy! High temperatures Sunday will be around 60°. Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will bottom out in the 30's. By next week, high temperatures will gradually warm up into the 70's with showers making a comeback by midweek.