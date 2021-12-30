Thursday evening First Alert forecast (12/30/2021)

After active storms in southern Georgia earlier today, patchy, fast-moving showers and isolated storms will affect some counties near the Aucilla and Withlacoochee rivers around the state line. Additional severe or tornadic storms are not expected this evening and tonight. Leftover clouds and areas of fog near the coast are likely through sunrise Friday as temperatures struggle to drop into the 60s. Partial sunshine is forecast New Year's Eve with an extremely muggy sensation all around. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few sprinkles and showers are possible, especially in the morning. New Year's Eve night will be mainly cloudy with temps around 70°, and the day will be partly sunny and near 80°. A strong cold front pushes a line of intense storms through the region with a renewed severe threat before it becomes much colder Monday morning.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist