Thursday evening First Alert forecast (12/23/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will stay clear this evening and the first part of the overnight hours. The air is still quite dry, allowing for steady cooling. Light to calm wind will further support temps falling into the 40s before midnight, and achieving lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, along with a few spots of fog. Our wind flow becomes southerly Christmas Eve Friday. That will bring a few clouds into the sky and bump up high temperatures to the lower 70s. Christmas morning won't be incredibly cold, with readings in the 50s and some upper 40s with another chance for fog. The daytime hours will warm up to the mid and upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Most of next week will stay on the warm side with morning fog. A few isolated showers are possible around midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist