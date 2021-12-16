Thursday evening First Alert forecast (12/16/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will prevail this evening, with passing showers moving north through most eastern Big Bend counties. These showers will be brief, diminishing after sundown. Ample moisture and lighter wind overnight will support fog development. Fog can become dense starting in the pre-dawn hours Friday. These conditions will keep temperatures mild in the lower 60s tonight. Peeks of sun are possible amid lingering clouds Friday. Highs will still manage to top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday will be the last of these really warm days as a cold front approaches the western counties, then shifts south on Sunday. Scattered showers will accompany the front. A second wave will activate more rain with colder temps Tuesday, with clearing to follow.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist