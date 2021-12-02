Thursday evening First Alert forecast (12/02/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While it will be mainly clear this evening, more clouds will enter the scene in the days ahead. As temperatures fall into the 50s and 40s later tonight and Friday morning, the lack of wind will promote areas of fog which can be dense and limit driving visibility. We'll have a general cloud-and-sun mix Friday with highs topping out in the middle 70s. Sources of moisture and minor disturbances will dictate when cloudiness will move overhead this weekend, but it's doubtful any sort of rain activity will form. A cold front will reach the area Monday with some scattered rain action, but only a slight drop in the temperature trend. A few more showers and storms are possible in parts of the Southeast toward the middle of next week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist