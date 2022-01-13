Thursday evening First Alert forecast (01/13/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry and cool air are entrenched over the region and will stay around through the next 24 hours or so. The light wind will support steady cooling trends over the upcoming hours. Morning lows will be in the neighborhood of 40°. Sunshine will prevail through the morning, then a few patchy clouds are possible by Friday afternoon. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s area-wide. The weekend becomes more unsettled with a strengthening low-pressure system diving out of the Ohio Valley and a separate one from the Plains combining with it. The result locally will be windier conditions, a cloudy sky, and developing rain. Totals through Sunday will be around 1-2", and a few isolated thunderstorms closer to the coast can be gustier and briefly severe. A clearing trend will start later Sunday as temperatures fall to chilly levels for most of the first part of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist