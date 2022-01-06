Thursday evening First Alert forecast (01/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front will shove clouds and scattered showers through most local counties this evening and late tonight. Showers will be generally light, with only a stray thunderstorm near the coast and north along the Chattahoochee River. No heavy rain or severe weather is anticipated. Nighttime temperatures will slowly fall into the 50s, then once the cold front passes, a quicker drop into the 40s in forecast by sunrise. New cold air flowing into the area will slow the warming, despite increasing sunshine Friday. Highs will top out in the mid 50s southern Georgia, upper 50s to near 60° in northern Florida. Saturday morning starts in the 30s but the afternoon will climb into the 60s with a sun-and-cloud mix. Another front arrives Sunday with showers and few storms, and another dose of chilly air to follow.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist