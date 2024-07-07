This week stays hot and humid with scattered pop-up storms each afternoon

Some scattered storms on the radar this afternoon have brought some steady rain at times, with as much as 3 inches of rain falling today over parts of Tallahassee the I-75 corridor in southern Georgia. Showers are storms are beginning to dissipate this evening with just some passing clouds left overnight. Temperatures dip through the 80s and bottom out in the upper 70s for lows early tomorrow morning.

Monday starts out with dry skies, with a fair amount of sunshine during the morning hours. This helps warm the area up through the 80s reaching the low 90s by noon. Isolated storms begin to pop up across the area early afternoon before those storms become more scattered in nature around 3/4 pm. You may need to turn on the windshield wipers at times on your commute home from work as you dodge some showers and storms. Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits during the hottest part of the day.

The overall weather pattern stays much the same over the next 7 days with afternoon scattered storms and highs reaching the mid 90s. Temperatures are only expected to be a few degrees above average, but average this time of year in the Big Bend and South Georgia is hot, with afternoon feel-like temperatures in the 100s. The next week will be spent between dodging the heat and dodging some afternoon pop-up storms.