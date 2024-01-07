The weekend will end on a calm and dry note before storms return Monday night

ENTER DATELINE — After a mild day with highs reaching the lower 70s, cooler air is moving into the region, with temperatures falling through the 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 40s as partly cloudy conditions continue for much of the night. Rain stays away from the region as dewpoint temperatures fall while drier air moves into the region from the northwest.

Tomorrow will begin on the partly cloudy side with temperatures in the 40s, quickly warming into the 50s during the morning hours. Highs will top off in the lower 60s with a cool breeze from the northwest keeping temperatures chilly for much of the day. A sun/cloud blend will continue into the overnight hours, where lows will again dip into the 40s with no rain across the region.

Monday will feature increasing cloud cover throughout the day with highs in the 60s. Showers and storms will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening hours, with the potential for damaging winds and an isolated tornado west of Tallahassee. Overnight into the day on Tuesday, storms will continue to move in from the west, and the entire region will see the potential for damaging wind gusts and a couple tornadoes. This makes it very important to have multiple ways to receive alerts Monday night into Tuesday in case severe storms do form and threaten the area.

By Wednesday, storms will have cleared out of the area with highs only reaching the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Thursday stays dry with the next chance at storms coming on Friday with another chance at severe weather, but not as widespread as the severe weather event Monday night into Tuesday. Stay tuned with First To Know Weather as we continue to iron out details regarding the potentially significant severe weather event expected to unfold at the beginning of the week.