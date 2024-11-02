The weekend ends with sun and a few passing clouds as temperatures remain above average

Temperatures Saturday afternoon have reached the 80s with lots of sunshine continuing the trend of dry weather we have seen the past few weeks. Saturday night features some partly cloudy skies just after sunset, helping temperatures cool off on the slower side. This means we will remain in the 70s through much of the early part of the night, falling through the 60s after midnight. Overnight lows dip into the low to mid 60s early Sunday morning after we turn back the clocks one hour. Sunrise Sunday morning will be at 6:53 am!

A sun-cloud blend Sunday morning allows temperatures to warm through the 60s and 70s over the course of the morning before reaching the 80s early afternoon. Highs peak in the low to mid 80s with lots of afternoon sunshine and rain staying away for another day.

Dry weather continues through Election Day on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows remain in the 60s over the next 7 days. Wednesday brings in a little more cloud cover with partly cloudy skies as rain chances become isolated with a few localized showers possible. Later next week the potential for brief showers returns to the forecast as tropical moisture works its way into the Gulf.

While it is likely we will have Tropical Storm Rafael on our hands in the Caribbean over the next few days, the system will remain on the weaker side and cooler Gulf temperatures in addition to wind shear will help reduce intensity once it enters the Gulf around the middle of next week.