The weekend closes with sunny skies and low humidity as highs soar into the 80s

A beautiful and sunny Saturday is closing across the area with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Skies have remained clear and blue throughout the day, with little to no cloud cover moving across the region. Over the next few hours, skies will remain clear as a light wind out of the north-northwest begins to calm. Lows will dip into the low to mid 50s during the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will begin with sunny skies once again, making for a great day to get outdoors. Temperatures in the morning will rise through the 60s with highs reaching the low to mid 80s after 2pm in the afternoon. A light breeze out of the south-southwest will develop during the afternoon, but humidity will remain relatively low and conditions will be comfortable throughout the area.

The workweek starts with sunny skies continuing, with a few more clouds working their way into the area by midweek. Highs will climb through the mid and upper 80s as the week goes on with lows approaching 60 degrees by midweek. Humidity increases throughout the area for the end of the week as highs near 90 degrees, making it feel more like summer. Isolated showers and storms will enter the region by the end of the week with increased humidity and instability across the area.