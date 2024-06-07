The hottest weather of the year arrives this weekend with lots of sunshine

A mostly sunny Friday has taken shape without any rain across the area, although a prescribed burn is showing up on radar in parts of Wakulla county. Temperatures are i the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with some areas seeing the hottest temperatures we've seen so far in 2024. Skies will continue to clear into the overnight hours as lows dip into the upper 60s and low 70s early tomorrow morning.

Lower dewpoints will bring some reduced humidity this weekend, however lots of sunshine and high pressure building overhead will allow temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. Sunday looks to be the hottest day with afternoon highs in the upper 90s, so it will be important to find ways to stay cool, whether that be staying in the shade or getting out to the pool or beach. No rain is in the forecast throughout the weekend.

Monday will reintroduce the chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm, however most of the region will remain dry. A scattered chance at storm activity comes on Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week as more moisture works its way into the region, however no tropical development is expected.