The heat and humidity is on this weekend with sunshine and low rain chances

The week is ending with clear skies and hot and humid weather. This morning temperatures are in the mid 70s just before sunrise with muggy conditions. Temperatures will rise into the 80s by 9am and the 90s by noon, with highs topping out in the upper 90s this afternoon. Skies stay sunny throughout the day with very low rain chances.

A high pressure system to our north will help aid in sunny skies this weekend and in turn help raise highs to the upper 90s the next few days. Overnight lows will remain in the low to mid 70s while evenings will remain warm and humid. Saturday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s, but stays dry for most of the area.

Sunday reintroduces isolated storm chances to the area that will last through next week. This will help lower highs back to the mid 90s, but they will still stay slightly above average for this time of year.

Make sure you find ways to stay cool this weekend as significant heat and high humidity will pose a risk to health for most people. Take breaks from outdoor activities and stay hydrated.