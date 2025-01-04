The first weekend of 2025 closes with partly cloudy and cool temperatures

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s were commonplace across the area Saturday afternoon as clear skies continue through midnight. A few more clouds start to filter in during the early morning hours along with periods of mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall through the 40s this evening before dipping into the upper 30s after midnight. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 30s as skies stay dry.

Sunday morning starts with temperatures rising through the 40s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the 50s by late morning and early afternoon, with highs reaching the low to mid 60s later in the day. No rain is expected throughout the day, however more humidity entering the area Sunday evening will set up more mild temperatures Sunday night.

Monday morning features a line of storms passing through the area along a cold front, meaning a mild start with the potential for a few strong to severe storms will make way for a drier and colder evening. Lows in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 40s and 50s will be common across the area Tuesday morning through the weekend with the next chance at rain coming late in the week. Get the coats out for a cold stretch over the next week!