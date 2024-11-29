The coldest air of the season arrives tonight and continues into next week

Winds from the north are bringing colder air into the area this morning after a cold front swept through the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight. Temperatures are dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s early this morning before barely making it into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Some lingering clouds and showers will bring periods of rain during the late morning and early afternoon hours with showers beginning as early as 9am in eastern parts of the area before moving out as late as 4pm in western areas. Skies quickly clear out around sunset.

Northerly winds really start to take over after the showers pass through dropping temperatures from the 50s just after sunset into the low 40s around midnight. After midnight temperatures start falling through the 30s before bottoming out in the low to mid 30s just after sunrise Saturday morning. This has prompted freeze alerts for our southern Georgia counties where temperatures can dip below freezing for the first time this season in spotty locations.

Make sure to take care of any outdoor plants and leave the faucet dripping to keep pipes safe!

Below average temperatures continue to start December as lows dip into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning area-wide. Highs reach the lower 60s this weekend before dipping into the 50s Monday and Tuesday as a reinforcing cold front enters the area. After Friday, skies stay mostly clear and dry into next week!