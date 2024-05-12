The chance for severe weather returns Monday and Tuesday with scattered storms

This weekend has stayed dry with comfortable weather for much of Sunday to enjoy Mother's Day. Temperatures this afternoon are in the low to mid 80s with relatively low humidity and a few clouds passing overhead. Over the next few hours, more clouds will make their way into the area making for overcast skies overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s for lows with a cloudy start tomorrow morning.

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours will come along with an isolated shower after 10 am tomorrow morning. Most of the area will stay dry through the middle of the afternoon, when a good chunk of the area has the chance at seeing rain and lightning pass through. Some storms may reach severe limits with damaging wind gusts being the biggest threat, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. The chance for severe storms is greatest areas north and west of Tallahassee, including Bainbridge and Moultrie. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Cloudy skies continue into the day on Tuesday, when an isolated morning shower is possible with more widespread rain and storms during the afternoon. A 1/5 risk for severe storms exists on Tuesday, with damaging wind gusts being the biggest threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Wednesday will feature a break from storms with mostly sunny skies as dry weather continues through Thursday. Friday beging the risk of pop up afternoon storms that lasts through the weekend.

