Temperatures return to average Sunday with sunny skies and lots of sunshine

Temperatures have reached the low 60s in parts of the Big Bend Saturday afternoon with parts of the region only reaching the upper 50s. Lots of sun and calm winds have kept conditions fairly comfortable before cooler weather overnight will require an extra layer to stay warm. Temperatures fall through the 50s early this evening before falling through the 40s around midnight. Early Sunday morning temps dip into the upper 30s as skies remain clear.

Sunday sees a subtle southerly influence in the westerly winds across the area, helping to bring in some warmer temperatures. Skies remain sunny and cloud-free, with temperatures rising through the 50s and 60s before peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the middle of the afternoon. Rain stays away with winds remaining very light, making for a very comfortable day to get outdoors and enjoy the fall weather.

The week ahead features gradually warming temperatures. Highs reach the upper 70s with lows in the 50s by Tuesday, which continues into Thanksgiving on Thursday. Some spotty showers on Thanksgiving are possible as a cold front approaches the region and looks to cool us off heading into Black Friday. This will dip highs back into the 60s and lows into the 40s by next weekend.