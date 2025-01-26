Temperatures return to average Sunday afternoon after last night below freezing

Temperatures reaches the 50s Saturday afternoon before sunset with mostly clear skies. Overnight, temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s will bottom out in the low 30s early Sunday morning. Skies remain mostly clear with party areas of frost developing in the Big Bend and South Georgia as winds remain calm.

Sunday begins with temperatures quickly warming through the 30s and 40s before reaching the 50s by 11am. A few passing clouds earlier in the morning make way for abundant sunshine throughout the majority of the day. Highs peak in the low 60s after 2pm with calm winds. Sunday night into Monday morning sees lows drop into the upper 30s for most of the area, remaining above the freezing mark throughout the night.

The workweek features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with very low rain chances meaning most stay dry throughout the week. Highs even start reaching the 70s by Wednesday afternoon with overnight lows in the 50s to end the week. This brings a period of above average temperatures. The next chance for rain will be Saturday with scattered thunderstorms.