Temperatures dip below freezing for most Tuesday and Wednesday morning lows

Below average temperatures have stuck around Monday with lots of sunshine. Highs reached the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon with clear skies overnight helping up cool off quickly. Temperatures in the 40s around 7pm will fall into the 30s by 11pm. The rest of the night features low dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s just after sunrise tomorrow morning. This will bring some patchy areas of frost during the early morning hours.

Make sure to pre-heat your car the next few mornings before starting your day! Temperatures gradually warm through the 40s during the morning hours, reaching the lower 50s by early afternoon. Highs don't get much warmer with temperatures reaching the mid 50s by mid-afternoon. Skies remain clear and sunny throughout the day with clear skies continuing overnight.

Wednesday will be the coldest morning of the week before a warming trend begins during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s Wednesday make way for a stratch of lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s heading into the weekend. This comes along with the chance for some isolated showers and increasing cloud cover starting Thursday and beyond.