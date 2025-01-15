Temperatures climb with rain chances this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures keep mild this week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Lows stay above freezing for most of our neighborhoods through the weekend.

The only exception for a few areas of cooler mornings would be on Friday morning where lows could drop to the mid 30s.

Otherwise, we keep cloud cover around. That will help trap in some of the heat we receive in the afternoon hours.

A few spot showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday and Thursday.

These showers would be light and very spotty.

Most of us will not see rain these two days, but if you do, it will be a quick drizzle then back to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next weather changes come for the weekend.

Clouds temporarily clear Friday leaving us with more sunshine to soak up before a rainy weekend ahead.

A cold front will push through this weekend prompting widespread showers Saturday into Sunday. Some storm activity is possible.

This front will be slow moving in our area, so expect rain to hang around for longer stretches these two weekend days.

A stronger storm cannot be ruled out, but we will keep you updated as we know more on storm potential as this front gets closer to our area by the end of the week.

After Saturday and Sunday's front moves through, we have high confidence of a much colder weather event occurring.

Temperatures will be chilly with highs only climbing in the 40s. Moisture during this colder period is possible, so we will be watching closely as this extended forecast plays out.