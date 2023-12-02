SWAC Championship Game Forecast

ENTER DATELINE — As FAMU gets ready for a big showdown against the Prarie View A&M Panthers at Bragg Memorial Stadium, there is some wet weather in the forecast. Rain looks to move into the Big Bend after noon on Saturday, with steadier rain moving into Tallahassee by kickoff at 4pm. This will make for on and off rain that can dampen tailgate plans before the game. Rain looks to remain steady throughout the game, with the potential for heavy rain at times. This will make for slick playing conditions and game-goers should bring a rain jacket or poncho with them to keep dry. On the way home, rain will be on and off but will continue throughout the night.