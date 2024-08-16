Sunshine lasts all day Friday with storms staying away for most until Sunday

Skies are dry and clear this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s just after sunrise. Throughout the morning, skies remain relatively cloud free with temperatures gradually warming through the 70s and 80s. An east wind flow continues to filter dry air into the region into the afternoon, keeping skies sunny and dry as highs work their way into the low to mid 90s.

Skies remain clear overnight with drier weather continuing into Saturday as skies remain mostly sunny. Highs this weekend remain in the mid 90s with a more scattered storm coverage expected Sunday afternoon. This sets up more pop-up afternoon storms Monday before another dry spell enters the region Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs staying in the mid 90s.

Sun will be seen each of the next 7 days, especially during the morning time frame. Temperatures stay at or just above average throughout the week, with more scattered storms expected heading into the end of next week. Enjoy a dry first part of the weekend while the sunshine lasts and storms stay away!