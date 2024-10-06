Sunshine breaks out Monday with dry and warm weather to start the week

Temperatures Sunday afternoon have remained in the 70s for much of the Big Bend and South Georgia due to clouds skies with on and off showers from time to time. These showers are moving out of the area as clouds will start to clear overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures fall through the 70s throughout the night with lows bottoming out in the upper 60s across the area early Monday morning.

Monday starts off dry and sunny with dry weather lasting throughout the day. Temperatures rise throughout the 70s over the course of the morning before peaking in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny with only a few clouds in the sky throughout the day.

Tuesday features partly cloudy skies with periods of sunshine while conditions remain dry. This is due to a cold front turning into a stationary front just passing through the area, which will also act as a barrier keeping the center of Milton to our south as it approaches the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. Wednesday will bring in some more clouds as Milton approaches Florida, with some outer bands bringing scattered showers to southeast parts of the area.

Milton tracking to our south keeps the strongest winds and storm surge to our south. Some gusty winds are possible at times, but impacts will be manageable across the area on Wednesday. By Thursday as Milton pulls away, skies begin to clear and dry out. By Friday we will be seeing sunny and dry skies, with highs in the low 80s and lows getting down into 50s.

The first sign of fall is on the way and will come just after Milton passes through the Florida Peninsula and heads out into the Atlantic!