Sunshine and warm weather take over this week as rain stays at bay

Most of the area has stayed dry and warm with mostly sunny skies to close out the weekend. A few isolated showers and storms are popping up this evening in eastern parts of the Big Bend and along I-75 in southern Georgia, but they are localized and brief in nature. Temperatures have climbed into the 80s across the region with temperatures in the upper 80s in the Tallahassee area. Skies will continue to clear heading into the night with lows dropping into the mid 60s.

A few more clouds filter into the forecast to start Monday morning making for a sun-cloud blend during the first part of the day as temperatures approach 80 degrees by noon. Skies begin to clear out for a mostly sunny afternoon as highs approach or reach 90 degrees in most places. Skies stay dry with only a small chance at a brief isolated shower during the afternoon.

The dry weather with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the 90s continues throughout much of the week, before an isolated storm chance returns to the forecast Thursday afternoon. Any storms that do form currently looks to be brief and localized in nature with much of the area seeing partly cloudy skies. Early signs are that the weekend may bring above average highs in the mid 90s with scattered storm chances, but there are many calm weather days in the forecast to enjoy while working out weekend forecast details!