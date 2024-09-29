Sunny skies with few clouds Monday as highs reach the upper 80s

ENTER DATELINE — Temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon have come along with lots of sunshine. Only a few areas of brief localized sprinkles have popped up on radar, but calm weather has continued for storm recovery efforts. Dry air continues to overtake the area with clear skies expected for most of the overnight hours. Temperatures fall through the 70s tonight with a low of 70 degrees tomorrow morning, some areas getting into the upper 60s especially in our Southern Georgia counties.

Monday will start of similar to this weekend. Lots of sunshine as temperatures warm through the 70s and 80s during the morning with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Humidity will stick around making it feel muggy at times, but no more than typical for this time of year. Skies remain mostly sunny throughout the day with very low chances for rain.

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds into the sky making for a sun-cloud blend, but bits of blue sky will be seen throughout the day. This is where the forecast becomes more partly cloud with highs still getting into the mid to upper 80s throughout the week. Some isolated showers are possible Tuesday with scattered showers and storms possible by Thursday into the weekend. Lows remain around the 70 degree mark.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

We continue to watch the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for an area of possible development after midweek into the weekend. There is still high uncertainty with this system, and it is not entirely certain if it will even form. Regardless, the potential for a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is possible the end of the week into the weekend with any potential impacts to the Gulf coast not until after Saturday. It currently has a 50% chance of developing over the next 7 days.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest.