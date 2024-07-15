Sunny skies this morning make it hot fast before afternoon scattered storms

Temperatures just before sunrise this morning are in the mid to upper 70s with a more muggy feel to the air as a southwesterly wind flow has brought more moisture back into the area.

This morning will begin with lots of sunshine, helping temperatures to reach the 90s by 11 am. Isolated showers can pop-up across the area as early as midday, becoming more scattered in nature by 2pm. Storms will be hit or miss through the evening commute home from work, with heavy downpours expected in localized areas where storms pop-up. Highs this afternoon reach the mid to upper 90s, with feel-like temperatures surpassing 100 degrees in some areas with increased humidity.

Storms will clear before sunset tonight with temperatures gradually falling through the 80s and 70s overnight. Skies will remain partly cloudy with clear periods at times.

This week will feature a similar forecast each day with little change in the overall weather pattern. Morning periods of sun and clouds will make way for the scattered chance at a thunderstorm each afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s with humidity bringing feel-like temperatures into the triple digits.