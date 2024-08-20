Sunny skies continue Wednesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s

Temperatures this afternoon are sitting in the low to mid 90s with lower humidity than the past few days. While it is still hot, the lower humidity has kept it from feeling as muggy as most of the past month. Rain stays away from the region for the rest of the evening as skies remain clear overnight. Lows dip into the low 70s early Wednesday morning before another sunny day kicks off.

Temperatures throughout Wednesday morning will rise through the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine. The afternoon will feature spotty brief showers in eastern parts of the area including the Suwannee River Valley, however the vast majority of the region remains dry and clear throughout the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s during the afternoon, but the lower humidity will mean feel-like temperatures remain in the 90s for most of the region.

Thursday features more moisture entering the area, bringing scattered afternoon storms back into the forecast. Skies remain mostly sunny throughout the morning, however a sun-cloud blend will enter the region during the afternoon with the occasional passing storm. Scattered storms continue in the forecast each afternoon through the weekend and early next week. Highs reach the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.