Sunny skies continue all weekend with well below average temps by midweek

Skies remain clear Saturday night and early Sunday morning as lows drop into the low 50s. Some localized areas can see lows dip into the 40s early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be off to a clear and crisp start with temperatures rising quickly through the 50s and 60s after sunrise, reaching the 70s by midday. Blue skies with very little cloud cover continue throughout the day making it a great day to get outdoors, just don't forget the jacket early in the morning and late at night. Highs warm up into the 80s during the afternoon as skies stay dry and wind remains light and variable.

Monday sees sunny and clear skies continue as afternoon highs warm up into the mid 80s. A reinforcing cold front Tuesday could bring a localized shower, but aside from that most of the area remains dry for the entire week. Cooler weather arrives Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s by Thursday morning. Highs try to rebound near the 80 degree mark next weekend, but highs and lows remain below average for most of the week.