Sunny skies and the 80s return Friday with an isolated storm possible in Georgia

Ample periods of sunshine today along with a light southerly breeze have helped warm temperatures into the lower 80s this afternoon. Over the next few hours, skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures fall through the 70s and 60s overnight. Lows will bottom out in the low 60s during the early morning hours as patchy fog develops across the area.

Tomorrow will begin with fog evaporating around the commute to work as temperatures quickly warm through the 60s and 70s during the morning hours. Some passing clouds will be seen throughout the day, but a mostly sunny sky will dominate earlier in the day. By 1pm, temperatures will warm into the 80s as highs reach the mid 80s for highs in the mid afternoon. Skies will also be partly cloudy as isolated showers and storms are possible in parts of southern Georgia closer to sunset.

This weekend will feature dry skies Saturday morning with the small chance at an evening shower or storm, especially in the Big Bend. However, Sunday will bring the greatest chance for rain over the next week with scattered storms across the region ahead of a cold front that moves through Monday morning. This means highs will continue to reach the 80s through the weekend, before cooler weather arrives Monday featuring highs in the 70s next week. After some isolated storms move out Monday morning, much of next week will remain on the dry side before some late week showers are possible.