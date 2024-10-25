Sunny skies and above average temperatures continue this weekend with no rain

The clear skies and warm weather experienced for much of this week continue into this weekend! High pressure remains in place to our west as frontal systems stall and dissipate to our north. This keeps skies relatively cloud free with above average highs during the afternoons.

This morning is featuring lows in the upper 50s and while skies are clear, some areas of patchy fog have developed, especially in the Suwannee River Valley. These areas of patchy fog will dissipate over the course of the morning with the majority of the area seeing a clear and dry commute to work and school. Temperatures will rise through the 60s and 70s over the course of the morning before reaching the 80s later this afternoon. That will come along with blue, sunny skies and little to no breeze.

This calm and sunny weather continues through the weekend and highs return to the upper 80s each afternoon. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s as High Pressure remains the driving force in our forecast. Next week some more humidity and passing clouds come into play with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Rain chances remain low, but some isolated showers are possible starting Tuesday.