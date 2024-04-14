Sunny and dry weather continues for the start of the workweek

Another sunny day has closed out a warm and beautiful weekend across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into the low to mid 80s while humidity remains relatively low across the region. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the night as lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s by the early morning hours.

Humidity remains low for the day on Monday with lots of sun helping to warm the region quickly during the morning hours. Temperatures will reach the 80s by noon with highs soaring into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. No rain is in the forecast while a light breeze from the southeast develops and brings in warmer air.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry for most of the region with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the mid 80s. During this time, more humidity will filter into the area, making it feel like summer by the end of the week. Thursday will start a stretch of days with isolated to scattered thunderstorms as increased moisture and instability work their way into the region. Highs will reach the 90s by Friday, well above average for the middle of April.