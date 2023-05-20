Sunday Morning First to Know Weather (05/20/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — GOOD MORNING! Waking up to mostly sunny skies, perfect porch coffee weather. Things are looking to get more humid this afternoon, coupled with a possible sea breeze shower or two around the western coastal areas. A front is approaching for Sunday, bringing increased moisture, leaving the end of our weekend hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures bounce around 90 degrees for your weekend, making outdoor activities tempting stepping into that summer state of mind; keep an eye on the radar, as the storms will be localized. These storms could kick up wind gusts and bring about a rumble of thunder. Expect patchy cloud coverage this weekend and muggy summer-like conditions if not caught in the rain. Once this front moves on through, around the start of your work week, temperatures are looking to be slightly milder, and dew-points will drop... this means less humid conditions, so things are looking to be drier. Stay dry this weekend and enjoy the sunshine this morning; stay updated on all things weather here with your First To Know Weather team, as these showers will be scattered and localized.

— Katelyn McKinney