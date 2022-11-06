Watch Now
Sunday morning First to Know Tropics Check (11/06/22)

abc 27 First to Know Weather
Posted at 6:23 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 06:58:15-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two low pressure disturbances are currently churning in the tropics, both with a high chance of development in the next 5 days. We are keeping a close watch on one in particular as the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving North then West towards the Florida Peninsula by midweek. There is still a good bit of uncertainty with the track, however the risk of strong winds and heavy rainfall seems evident.

