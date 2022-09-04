Sunday morning First to Know Tropics Check (09/04/22)

We are now tracking three tropical disturbances in the Tropics. Danielle has regained its strength and hurricane status. Hurricane Danielle, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is expected to push northward into the Atlantic by Friday. It is anticipated that Tropical Storm Earl will bring heavy rainfall to parts of the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. The low pressure disturbance east of the African coast has a low 20% chance of development over the next five days.