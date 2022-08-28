Watch Now
Sunday morning First to Know Tropics Check (08/28/22)

Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 28, 2022
As we near the peak of hurricane season, activity in the Atlantic Basin is warming up. There are currently four tropical disturbances that we are actively monitoring but none are of immediate concern to our region. Three out of the four low pressure systems have a low chance of development, however the disturbance in the Central Tropical Atlantic has a high formation chance of 70% over the next five days. This system is expected to move west over the course of the week.

- Waneik Martinez, First To Know Weather Forecaster

