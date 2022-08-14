Sunday morning First to Know Tropics Check (08/14/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An area of low pressure is producing broad circulation and a batch of rain and thunderstorms along the southern coast of Texas. This is expected to move inland on Sunday and further development is unlikely. Heavy rainfall is expected for parts of southern Texas in association with this low pressure zone. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance for development over the next 48 hours. This will have no bearing on our local weather and there is nothing else occurring in the Atlantic basin. Expect a quiet upcoming 5 days with no tropical concerns!