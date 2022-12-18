Sunday morning First to Know forecast (12/18/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's finally beginning to feel like the Holidays. Today will be chilly despite the abundant sunshine we'll have, but tonight will be cold with overnight lows plummeting to the lower 30s for some cities. Parts of the Big Bend and Florida Panhandle are under a Freeze Warning late tonight until early tomorrow morning. Patchy frost on Monday morning is possible so be sure to cover your sensitive potted plants and drain and cover your in-ground sprinkler systems to prevent damage.

In the wake of an area of low pressure, Tuesday will be the most active day in terms of rainfall next week. Widespread showers are expected throughout the region.

Although we are not expecting a white Christmas next weekend, we will certainly experience frigid December temperatures. A significant cold surge is imminent at the end of next week. A new cold front will usher in a cold blast that will drop our high temperatures down to the 40s and expected lows to the 20s.

Have a wonderful weekend!