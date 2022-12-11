Sunday morning First to Know forecast (12/11/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today we started the day with yet another round of early morning fog, but the range of visibility improved compared to yesterday. We will remain under mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s and expected lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight there is a low possibility of isolated evening showers.

An emerging cold front will bring the risk of widespread showers and storms on Wednesday into Thursday. By Friday behind the front, cold air will rush in dropping our high temperatures down to the low 60s.