Sunday morning First to Know forecast (11/27/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and gusty winds will prevail this Sunday morning, with lines of storms pushing eastward as the day progresses. If you're traveling this morning and headed home after the Thanksgiving holiday, please be cautious because rainfall could accumulate and cause ponding on the roadways.

This afternoon will bring a break in cloud cover and relief from the rain. Sunshine is expected to peak through midday and warmer temperatures will hold steady until the evening.

Expected highs will stay in the 70s for today and the rest of the week ahead. Lows will remain comfortable in the 50s and upper 40s.