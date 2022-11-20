Sunday morning First to Know forecast (11/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're heading out the door early this morning to prep for Thanksgiving, be sure to bundle up and bring your umbrella. We're off to a damp and cold start to our Sunday. On and off showers are expected to last today until the early afternoon, then conditions will begin to trend drier. We should remain dry tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain below average with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows will be chilly in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving and week ahead!