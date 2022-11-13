Sunday morning First to Know forecast (11/13/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cooler air has finally arrived in the Big Bend and South Georgia! We can expect a chilly, mostly sunny and dry day thanks in part to our most recent cold front. If you put away your coats, now would be a good time to break them back out. We will feel cold at times throughout the day because of gusty winds from the North bringing in chilly air into our region. Forecast highs will reach the high 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows will drop down to near freezing temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

The next area of low pressure will arrive on Tuesday. This frontal system will increase our rain chances but will not drop our temperatures even more. Tuesday actually appears to be the warmest day of the week ahead.