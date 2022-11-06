Sunday morning First to Know forecast (11/06/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It appears that our recent dry pattern has finally come to a close in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Scattered showers are expected this afternoon into the early evening but will clear out for the start of our week. We will also remain unseasonably warm today with higher humidity. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s and lows dip down to the mid 60s.

All eyes are on the tropics as two low pressure disturbances currently churn in the Atlantic Basin. One in particular is worth watching closely since the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving North then West towards the Florida Peninsula by midweek. There is still a good bit of uncertainty with the track, however the risk of strong winds and heavy rainfall seems evident.