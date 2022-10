TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday morning! Beautiful and mild weather is expected for your day ahead. Conditions will remain dry with no chances of rain for our area, so today would be a great day to enjoy any outdoor fall activities.

Expected highs are back in the lower 80s and lows are slightly warmer today in the low to mid 40s. Humidity values continue to creep up as a cold front advances towards our region. Minimal rain chances will return by Tuesday.