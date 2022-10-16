Sunday morning First to Know forecast (10/16/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today will be sunny and comfortable, but slightly humid as a cold front approaches. Ahead of a cold front, weather becomes more humid and warmer and that is exactly what we will experience to close out the weekend. Based on our average temperatures, expected highs are trending slightly warmer in the upper 80s. Area wide lows will remain in the 60s as we head into the overnight hours.