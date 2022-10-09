Sunday morning First to Know forecast (10/09/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another cooler start to our morning with a steady warming trend throughout the day then an additional drop in temperatures in the evening is expected. But all things considered, we are anticipating a pleasant and sunny Sunday ahead.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s for much of the region with the exception being the tri-state area and coastal counties with high temperatures predicted to reach the lower 80s. Lows tonight will dip slightly below average reaching the 50s. The expectation is that we will remain relatively dry and mostly sunny until the start of the week.

Moisture will creep back into our region by Tuesday which will increase humidity values slightly and the possibility of showers. By midweek, another cold front approaches our region and our high temperatures will drop slightly.