Sunday morning First to Know Forecast (10/02/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sweater weather is finally (kind of) here. Today starts crisp and cool so you will be able to break out your favorite flannel in the morning hours, but you'll probably want to dress in layers. We will experience a steady warming trend throughout the day reaching our daytime highs by midday. Due to the dry air funneling into our region, the Big Bend and South Georgia is expected to see little to no rain in the next several days. Expected highs today are in the mid 80s and lows in the high 50s and low 60s.