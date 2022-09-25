Sunday morning First to Know forecast (09/25/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday and the start of your work week will bring partly sunny conditions and warm temperatures. As a cold front approaches our region there is an increased possibility of showers and storms by this evening. Expected highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows dropping to the 60s and low 70s.

A quick update on the Tropics. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to approach the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday. Based on the latest forecast track, regions of the Northeastern Gulf could potentially see the increased likelihood of hurricane impacts such as heavy rainfall and strong winds by Wednesday to Friday morning.

It is important to keep in mind that there is still a level of uncertainty with the long term timing of Ian's track, so please keep an eye on the latest updates.