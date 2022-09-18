Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Sunday morning First to Know forecast (09/18/22)

Sunday morning First to Know forecast
2022 slate first to know FTK
abc 27 First to Know Weather
2022 slate first to know FTK
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 08:50:08-04

Happy Sunday morning! A settled weather pattern is on tap for today and our week ahead, with lower chances of rain and highs in the low 90s. Although Thursday is the official start to Fall, high pressure dominating our region will bring warm and sunny conditions for the next several days. As high pressure pushes west, rain chances will creep back up slightly by Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.