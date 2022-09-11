Watch Now
Sunday morning First to Know forecast (09/11/22)

Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 11, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A wet and rainy pattern is still on tap for much of our area today. Slow moving storms from the South increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in coastal counties. The current flood watch will expire this evening and scattered showers will begin to diminish. With a cold front pushing its way south, slightly cooler and drier air is expected by mid-week.

Astronomical Autumn officially begins next week on September 22, but we are not expecting to see a fall weather pattern just yet. Expected highs this upcoming week will stay in the mid to upper 80s and lows will linger in the lower 70s.

